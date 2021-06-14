These eye yoga techniques can improve your sight; find out

The eyes, despite being among the most important organs in the body, are often taken for granted. While eyesight issues were once thought to be associated with old age, it is not the case anymore. Nowadays, young people and even children have weak eyes.

But just like the rest of the body, you must take care of your eyes, too. In the pandemic, people have had to resort to spending more time in front of the screen, because of long working hours in the work-from-home setup.

But Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author, says that yoga can help a person get healthy eyes. Exercises like Tratak meditation, he says, helps to improve vision along with memory, focus, and concentration.

“Practising Tratak on a flame, the sun, the moon or even on a black spot (Bindu Tratak) reduces the chances of blindness and weakened eyesight. It also helps in the prevention of eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma,” he tells indianexpress.com.

If you are thinking of taking up yoga for your eyes, here’s everything you need to know.

Yoga asanas

Halasana

Can you perfect this pose? (Photo: PR handout) Can you perfect this pose? (Photo: PR handout)

Lie down on your back. Place your palms on the floor beside your body. Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs 90 degrees. Place your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head. Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind. Bend the arms and support the back as per their level of comfort. Hold the asana for a while.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Would you like to attempt this pose? (Photo: PR handout) Would you like to attempt this pose? (Photo: PR handout)

Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips. Lift the hips, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘A’ shape. Now keep the hands shoulders’ width apart. Fingers pointed ahead. Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades. Try to push your heels to the floor. Keep your eye focused on your big toes. Hold for 8 to 10 breaths.

Pranayama

Anulom Vilom — alternate nostril breathing

This can calm your senses, and be good for your eyes. (Photo: PR handout) This can calm your senses, and be good for your eyes. (Photo: PR handout)

Form: Sit in any comfortable position. This can be Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana. Keep your spine erect, shoulders relaxed, and close your eyes to focus on your breath. Place your palms in Prapthi Mudra

Technique: Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.

Meditation

Tratak on flame technique

Ensure the flame is pointing towards you and is in line with your eyes. You should maintain a distance from the flame which is equal to your height. For example, if the practitioner is 4ft, they will have to sit 4ft from the flame. You can sit in any comfortable posture (preferably Sukhasana or Padmasana). Draw your gaze to the flame and direct all of your attention to it. Observe how the tip of the flame moves. Try not to blink as much as possible

Direction: Face towards the east.

Food for good eyesight: Try to consume carrots as they are rich in vitamin A. Vitamin A is known to be an essential nutrient for vision. You can also include other fruits and vegetables like pumpkins, carrots, dark leafy greens, and sweet potatoes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle