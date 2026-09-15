The simple movement you shouldn’t give up as you get older: ‘Asian squat’

As we get older, movements that once felt effortless — sitting on the floor, getting up without support or squatting down to pick something up — can gradually become harder. Nutritionist Dr Amy Shah recently highlighted the importance of retaining these movements, demonstrating what is commonly called the deep or “Asian” squat in a video featuring BBC journalists.

“This is the deep Asian squat. Your feet are flat, and you’re sitting in a very low position,” Shah said, explaining that the position was traditionally used as a resting posture and for using squat toilets.

She also pointed to potential benefits including joint flexibility, posture, lower-body flexibility and balance. “As you get older, you want to do more things where you have to get up from the ground from a seated position,” she said.