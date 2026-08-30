The workout behind Diljit Dosanjh’s seemingly endless on-stage energy: ‘Zor zor zor daula muscle pure’

Diljit Dosanjh’s on-stage performances are always electric—from breaking into impromptu bhangra to running across the stage with his crew in tow, he leaves audiences wondering where he gets his seemingly endless energy. But the cat’s out of the bag, finally, as the singer himself shared a snippet of his latest workout routine — captioning his Instagram post: “ZOR ZOR ZOR DAULA MUSCLE PURE,” giving us a glimpse into the shoulder workout that powers him throughout the day.

Explaining the moves, Shreedhar R, fitness expert at Cult, shares that dumbbells improve muscle strength, enhance functional fitness, balance, and coordination by working each arm independently, reducing muscle imbalances, and engaging stabiliser muscles.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to him, Dosanjh can be seen doing a set of shoulder presses, which he claims to be the secret to his muscle power.

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How to do it?

Shreedhar says, “Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, then slowly return to the starting position.”

Elaborating on the benefits, he informs that shoulder presses with dumbbells engage the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, improving upper-body stability and reach. “Engage your core for stability,” he suggests.

If the shoulder press seems daunting at first, Shreedhar recommends some beginner-friendly exercises that benefit all fitness levels:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Bicep curls

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with arms at your sides, palms facing forward. Curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders, then lower them slowly. This exercise will help strengthen the biceps and forearm muscles, crucial for lifting and carrying objects. Focus on controlled movements to avoid swinging.

Squats with dumbbells

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Lower into a squat by bending at the knees, then stand back up. This exercise works the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, providing power for lower-body movements and helps with posture. Maintain a straight back and keep knees over your toes.

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Dumbbell row

With a slight bend at the knees and a forward lean, pull a dumbbell in each hand towards your waist, then lower slowly. It helps build strength in the back, shoulders, and biceps, which supports proper posture and balance. This exercise also helps in counterbalancing the effects of sitting for long periods. Keep your back straight and pull with your elbows, not your arms.

Chest press

Lie on a bench or floor with a dumbbell in each hand. Press them above your chest, then lower slowly. This exercise strengthens the chest, triceps, and shoulders, improving pushing power. A strong chest and shoulders help you execute these motions with more control and less strain. Keep the movements slow and controlled.

What to note

Before you begin, Shreedhar warns of a few mistakes that can increase your risk of injuries.

“People often end up bouncing the weights off the chest or locking the elbows at the top,” he says. And while using dumbbells, like Dosanjh, is a fantastic way to build strength, he recommends starting with lighter weights to master form, and avoid rushing through movements.

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“Prioritise control to prevent injury,” was his primary warning. To add to that, he also mentions that “not warming up, having a limited range of motion, and unbalanced movements” are a few other places where people go wrong.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.