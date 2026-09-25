The Revolutionaries actor Gurfateh Pirzada talks about his muscular physique

While much of the world is busy trying to lose weight, The Revolutionaries actor Gurfateh Pirzada recently revealed the story behind his demanding physical transformation, which required him to sport a muscular physique in the recently released Amazon Prime Video series. “The first photo is from when we started this journey back in January 2025…lean and weak af because I had just come out of a bad flu and lost a lot of weight…and the one next to it is about 6/8 weeks later…Absolute madness, hours of training and clean eating of about 6000 calories each day… All of it because of @nikkhiladvani sir’s vision and with constant guidance of @kasrat.co and @sahilrasheed!!”

He continued in an Instagram post, “It was back-breaking and nothing short of a wild ride to achieve the look of Bagha Jatin, and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat!”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The speed of the transformation is striking, but the context matters just as much. “Gur Fateh was not starting from his usual baseline. He had reportedly lost considerable weight while unwell, so part of the early change in body weight may have involved replenishing depleted glycogen and fluid stores and recovering lost body mass, in addition to the muscle and weight gained through training and increased food intake,” consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said.

An intake of 6,000 calories a day is extremely high for the average person. “Whether that amount is appropriate depends on factors such as body size, energy expenditure, training volume and the individual’s starting nutritional status. For an actor undergoing intensive physical preparation, energy requirements can be considerably higher than those of someone with a sedentary lifestyle, but that does not make 6,000 calories a suitable target for everyone trying to gain muscle,” remarked Goyal.

The Revolutionaries actor Gur Fateh Pirzada ate 6000 calories a day (Photo: AI Generated) The Revolutionaries actor Gur Fateh Pirzada ate 6000 calories a day (Photo: AI Generated)

The transformation also highlights an important distinction between simply gaining weight and building a muscular physique. Goyal contended that a large calorie intake can increase body weight, but resistance training provides the stimulus required for muscle adaptation. “When substantial training is combined with sufficient energy and appropriate nutrition, the body can support muscle growth and recovery. The exact proportion of muscle, glycogen, water and fat gained will vary from person to person,” said Goyal.

The 6–8-week timeframe is perhaps the most important part to interpret carefully. “Such a dramatic visual change over a short period can be influenced by several factors, particularly when someone begins after illness and significant weight loss. It should not be presented as evidence that anyone can safely build a completely new physique in six weeks,” clarified Goyal.

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Recovery also shouldn’t be overlooked. “Gur Fateh describes the process as ‘back-breaking’ and requiring hours of training. High training volumes increase the importance of adequate food, hydration, sleep and recovery. Without sufficient recovery, simply adding more workouts may increase fatigue and injury risk rather than accelerating progress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (@gurfatehpirzada)

And this is where celebrity transformations need a reality check. “The transformation has a deadline, a specific visual requirement and often professional support behind it. Trying to reproduce the same calorie intake or training volume without knowing the individual’s starting point can be counterproductive,” asserted Goyal.

At the same time, his story highlighted an interesting aspect of body composition: sometimes the fitness goal isn’t weight loss at all. “For certain roles and athletic goals, gaining muscle and body mass can be the objective, and achieving it requires just as much planning and discipline as losing weight,” Goyal said.

‘The Revolutionaries’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.