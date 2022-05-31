The Great Khali aces knuckle pushups; here’s how you can do them too

Indian professional wrestler The Great Khali gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his fitness levels as he aced knuckle pushups with ease. The former World Heavyweight Champion made sure he flexed his muscles and maintained proper posture while doing the challenging exercise.

Take a look.

Why should one do knuckle pushups?

As a variation of the pushup in which the weight rests on the knuckles instead of the palms, the workout helps build muscle and strength in the forearms, anterior deltoids or the shoulder fronts, and pecs.

It also helps one acquire a greater range of motion while putting less tension on the wrists.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

How to do knuckle pushups

It is important to get familiarised with the standard pushup form before attempting the variation as it requires more core and arm strength.

*Start with being on all fours with the knees on the floor and the toes flexed. Keep the hips over the knees.

*Then engage your core and place the weight on the knuckles by making a fist. Straighten the legs.

*Once ready, push the chest towards the floor by bending the elbows. Ensure the shoulder blades retract as you lower toward the ground.

*Lower your body and pause at the bottom.

*Come up in alignment by engaging your core.

*Do desired number of reps.

You can also try variations like knee knuckle push ups and decline knuckle pushups if you are new to knuckle pushups.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!