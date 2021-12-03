The Great Khali’s diet includes these two foods; find out what they are

It needs no more retelling that ones overall health depends on what one eats and how much one exercises. So is the case with wrestler and actor The Great Khali who recently took to Instagram to share what his diet includes.

He shared that he eats eggs and figs that are both rich in protein, and hence makes them an essential part of his diet.

“This is my diet. When eating eggs, have the egg white and not the yellow part (yolk) as it is responsible for cholesterol,” he mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

Why should you have eggs?

Eggs are considered to be superfoods. In fact, they are recognised as an inexpensive, versatile and digestible source of protein.

According to Dr Rohini Patil, founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle, eggs are rich in all sorts of nutrients, many of which are lacking in the modern diet. In fact, a single egg contains:

– Vitamin A – 6 per cent

– Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

– Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

– Phosphorus – 9 per cent

– Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

– Selenium – 22 per cent

The white or clear, thick liquid that surrounds the bright yellow yolk of an egg, is made up of around 90 per cent water and 10 per cent protein.

“The protein in egg-whites is also considered to be ‘high-quality complete protein’, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids in the amounts the body needs,” said nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post.

As per Batra, egg whites can be an appealing choice for people who have high protein requirements but need to watch their calorie intake, such as athletes or bodybuilders.

“While all of the cholesterol and fat in eggs is found in the yolk, egg-whites are known to contain no fat or cholesterol. They also contain no carbohydrates or sugar,” she added.

ALSO READ | Nutritionist on why you must not cut out fat from your daily diet

Meanwhile, the 7 feet 2 inches tall wrestler, who also works out each day told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview that he is “very conscious of what I eat, but I also enjoy my favorite dishes”.

“So, it’s a balanced eating routine for me. My diet includes chicken, egg, rice, dal – a balance of carbs, fats, proteins and fibre. Nowadays, because of unhealthy eating habits, we see people’s health deteriorating — to avoid that, we should be conscious of what we are eating. Also, I don’t believe in taking shortcuts to achieve a certain level of fitness. To build a good body you need to put in the time and effort, it is not something you can do overnight. There is no shortcut,” he said.

ALSO READ | Dietitian shares 10 time-tested secrets to healthy living

Khali, who trains for a couple of hours in the day, also regularly shares videos of him doing a mix of bodyweight exercises and yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

What do you think of his fitness?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!