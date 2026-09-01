The 4-minute workout everyone’s talking about: ‘100% effective’

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Hola fitness enthusiast, a new weight loss trend has taken over the internet. The trend, this time, has come from Japan and promises to burn belly fat and help you lose up to 5 kg in seven days – with just four minutes of grit per day.
But what is it exactly?
“Tabata is an effective form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It works well for people who have limited time but still want to improve their fitness,” Ambaji Bodekar, Professional Athlete & Bodybuilding Coach, tells indianexpress.com.
According to the National Library of Medicine, Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata first described it in 1996.
“A four-minute Tabata workout can push the heart rate up quickly. It gives a boost to both cardiovascular health and metabolism,” Bodekar explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
님들 일본에서 요즘 핫한 4분짜리 효과만점
타바타 운동임
여러분 배에 있는 지방 싹다 제거 가능
그준비물 필요없이 몸뚱아리만 있으면 됨 집에서 쉽게 따라 할 수 있으니
당장 고. pic.twitter.com/fN29i7D3tX
— Jangkku(김장꾸) (@jangkku920) August 31, 2026
When performed regularly and correctly, Tabata can help build cardiovascular endurance, improve stamina and muscular conditioning, and increase your work capacity. It can also help you burn more calories.
For someone trying to lose weight, Bodekar says Tabata can be paired with resistance training to help preserve lean muscle mass while losing weight.
“However, those four minutes should not be seen as a substitute for a fitness program. Strength training, daily movement, and a balanced diet are still essential,” he stresses.
If you are new to exercise, jumping straight into a full-intensity Tabata workout may not be the best approach.
“For beginners I don’t suggest starting with full-intensity Tabata away. Begin with movements. Focus on using form. Gradually increase the effort as you get stronger.”
That means learning the movements first, paying attention to your form and increasing the intensity gradually as your fitness improves.
And there is another factor that is easy to overlook when quick-fix workouts go viral: recovery.
“The biggest advantage of Tabata is how efficient it is, but results come down to consistency and recovery,” Bodekar says.
“Without rest and steady effort even the best workouts won’t lead to lasting change.”
So, if you have only four minutes, a Tabata workout can be a useful way to get your heart rate up and challenge your muscles. But the viral promise of losing 5 kg in seven days should not be confused with what the workout can realistically deliver.
For sustainable fat loss, there is no shortcut: regular exercise, appropriate nutrition, adequate sleep, recovery and consistency matter far more than any single viral workout.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.