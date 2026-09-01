The 4-minute workout everyone’s talking about: ‘100% effective’

Hola fitness enthusiast, a new weight loss trend has taken over the internet. The trend, this time, has come from Japan and promises to burn belly fat and help you lose up to 5 kg in seven days – with just four minutes of grit per day.

But what is it exactly?

“Tabata is an effective form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It works well for people who have limited time but still want to improve their fitness,” Ambaji Bodekar, Professional Athlete & Bodybuilding Coach, tells indianexpress.com.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Japanese scientist Izumi Tabata first described it in 1996.