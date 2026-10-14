The 3-2-1 plate method and 4 other ‘golden rules’ for weight loss

Blood sugar and weight-loss coach Kruti Thakore recently shared five “golden rules” for losing weight. What makes the approach interesting is that it does not involve extreme dieting or asking people to starve themselves. Instead, it focuses on simple habits that fit into everyday meals and routines — from building a more balanced plate and cutting back on added sugar to recognising fullness and moving after meals.

But how useful are these strategies from a nutrition and weight-management perspective? Dt Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietetics, PSRI Hospital, explains what works, what needs context and why there is no single formula for sustainable weight loss.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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1. Build a balanced plate, rather than chasing numbers

“The 3-2-1 plate method can be a simple way to control portions, but it is not a scientifically proven formula that guarantees weight loss,” Bliss says.

Instead, she recommends focusing on the method’s basic principle: prioritising vegetables, including adequate protein, and keeping carbohydrate portions moderate.

“An ideal plate can roughly consist of half non-starchy vegetables, a quarter protein like dal, paneer, tofu, eggs or lean meat and a quarter whole-grain or other high-fibre carbohydrates,” she explains.

2. Cut back on added sugar — especially in drinks

“If you drink a lot of sugary sodas, sweetened tea/coffee, soft drinks and packaged beverages, then cutting back on added sugar can have a big impact,” Bliss says.

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These drinks can contribute substantial calories without producing the same feeling of fullness as eating food. They can also cause a rapid rise in blood glucose.

“Sugar-sweetened drinks are also rapidly absorbed and can elevate postprandial blood glucose,” she adds.

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3. Don’t wait until you’re stuffed to stop eating

“‘80% full’ is not a precise medical measurement. The point is to slow down and notice when you go from hungry to comfortably satisfied, instead of eating until your stomach feels heavy or full in an uncomfortable way,” she says.

One way to practise this is to eat more slowly and pause midway through a meal. Has the hunger disappeared? Do you feel comfortably satisfied? Can you continue your normal activities without feeling stuffed?

Bliss also recommends serving a smaller portion initially and waiting before going for a second helping. This can give the body’s satiety signals more time to register.

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4. Walk after meals — but don’t obsess over 1,000 steps

Moving after a meal can be useful for a physiological reason. “A little activity after a meal helps the working muscles take up glucose from the bloodstream, perhaps lessening the size of the post-meal blood-sugar spike,” Bliss explains.

“Even small bursts of activity can help,” she says, adding that a 2026 systematic review found short activity breaks could reduce post-meal glucose and insulin responses compared with prolonged sitting, with walking showing particularly consistent effects.

However, 1,000 steps is not a magic number for weight loss. “Don’t think 1,000 steps is a magical number for weight loss,” Bliss says. “The benefit is the consistent activity and its additional impact on daily activity, while total energy intake, diet quality and overall physical activity continue to be significant for weight control.”

5. Think habits, not quick fixes

Taken together, these five rules are less about following a rigid weight-loss formula and more about building sustainable habits — eating a balanced plate, reducing liquid calories, paying attention to hunger and fullness and avoiding prolonged inactivity after meals.

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As Bliss points out, no single habit guarantees weight loss. Diet quality, overall calorie intake, physical activity, protein and fibre intake, and individual health factors all influence how a person responds to a weight-management plan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.