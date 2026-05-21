Chiranjeevi shares a glimpse of working out in the gym at 70

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, 70, recently shared a glimpse of working out in the gym. “Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits…” he wrote in a post on X ahead of the megastar’s film Mega 158, which is set to launch with a grand muhurtham ceremony on May 21. In the video, he can be seen doing a mix of controlled resistance and functional movements, which are particularly beneficial in one’s 60s and 70s.

“Such exercises improve posture, support spinal stability, and strengthen muscles that are essential for daily activities like walking, climbing stairs, and maintaining balance,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“When Chiranjeevi shared glimpses of himself working out at the age of 70, it sent a powerful message about ageing, discipline, and the importance of staying physically active even in later decades of life,” noted Goyal.

From a clinical perspective, Goyal asserted that strength and mobility training after 60 becomes less about aesthetics and more about preserving muscle mass, balance, joint function, and independence. “Ageing naturally leads to sarcopenia, which is the gradual loss of muscle strength and lean body mass. Regular workouts help slow down this decline significantly.”

What does fitness mean for you? (Photo: Freepik) What does fitness mean for you? (Photo: Freepik)

Another major benefit of exercising at 70 is its impact on brain and heart health. “Regular physical activity improves blood circulation, supports cognitive function, and reduces the risk of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders,” said Goyal.

What makes workouts at this age especially productive is the focus on consistency and recovery rather than intensity. “The body’s recovery capacity changes with age, which is why structured exercise, adequate protein intake, hydration, sleep, and mobility work become equally important.”

Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits… Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158 🤗 Opening Ceremony on May 21st ✨#ChiruBobby2 @KvnProductions pic.twitter.com/tTuu8YyA9d — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 17, 2026

There is also a strong psychological aspect to staying active later in life. Goyal noted that exercise improves mood, reduces stress, and creates a sense of routine and confidence, all of which contribute to healthier ageing.

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“What Chiranjeevi’s routine truly reflects is a mindset. Fitness is not something you retire from. It is something that helps you age more strongly. Growing older is inevitable, but growing weaker is not always necessary,” shared Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.