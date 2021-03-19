On her birthday, a look at how Tanushree Dutta lost 18 kgs in 18 months

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently revealed her body transformation – something that she says happened over a period of time, and “not suddenly”. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor, who recently posted an Instagram reel wearing a little black dress, looked fit and stunning. According to reports, she has lost 18 kilos in the past 18 months.

“People think this is sudden, nothing is sudden. I have been working on losing weight since September 2019 and have lost 18 kilos in 18 months due to a lot of focus and dedication,” the actor, who celebrates her birthday on March 19, told Hindustan Times.

According to the report, after fasting for a day at a temple in Ujjain in 2019, she felt “lighter” and started fasting every month. She intensified the fasts and her workouts by regularly exercising with a trainer along with sticking to a diet of low carbs, low sugar, no gluten, soups, juices and salads. However, she allowed herself a cheat day a week.

Take a look at a picture of her from 2020.

“With weight training, intermittent fasting, yoga, swimming and dance classes and switching between all these, I lost weight. I was 80 back then and right now I am 62. What people are noticing is not just my weight loss but also a shift in my energy and vibe,” she told the publication.

Dutta, who turns 37 today, has also been sharing snippets from her diet on Instagram Stories.

Tanushree Dutta’s diet is all about eating healthy. (Source: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram Stories) Tanushree Dutta’s diet is all about eating healthy. (Source: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram Stories)

In one, she was seen enjoying a plate of broccoli stirfry with goat cheese sprinkled on top.

In another, she can be seen enjoying a high protein diet with boiled chole chaat!

Here are some more glimpses of her transformation.

The video got everyone talking about how fit she looked and also inspired many to work toward achieving their fitness goals.

The actor has since then been working out regularly and setting some major fitness goals.

What do you think?

