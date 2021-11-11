Tanishaa Mukerji does Padangusthasana on the beach; here are its health benefits

Many celebs have performed yoga asanas in the past — some at home, and some on the beach — encouraging their followers to get fit, too. Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celeb to flaunt a perfect yoga pose, which she mastered on a beach.

The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of when she tried — and aced — the Padangusthasana. She wore a pair of beach shorts and a bright yellow bikini-bra while she demonstrated the pose, in which she lifted her left leg and brought it near her right arm, so as to touch the toes without bending the leg.

For the uninitiated, the word ‘padangusthasana’ comes from Sanskrit, and is composed of three root words: ‘pada’ meaning ‘foot’, ‘angustha’ meaning ‘big toe’, and ‘asana’ meaning the actual yoga ‘pose’.

In literal terms, these words explain the posture, which is all about grabbing/touching the big toe with hands while bending forward, but without bending the knees.

According to fitsri.com, while there are many health benefits of padangusthasana, one must avoid it if they have a lower back injury, as the pose can intensify the pain. Pregnant women must also refrain from doing it, along with those who have a neck injury.

It is recommended that before you try this yoga pose, you accept your body’s limits, and do not exert yourself. You will have to start slow, and ace the pose gradually.

Padangusthasana benefits

* It improves flexibility.

* Stimulates the abdominal/torso region.

* Removes excess fat.

* Helps the endocrine system.

* Keep the reproductive organs healthy.

* Help with insomnia.

* Reduces anxiety and stress, just like many other yoga asanas.

* Strengthens muscles, and also tones them.

Would you like to try?

