Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought ‘walking was enough’

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan, 42, recently shared a glimpse of training in the gym with a kettlebell. “Me….who once thought walking was enough…Trying to power up for the weekend,” she shared in an Instagram post.

Taking a cue from her admission, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal why walking may not be enough for women in their 40s. “Walking is undoubtedly one of the healthiest and most accessible forms of physical activity. It supports cardiovascular health, improves circulation, aids digestion, and contributes to mental well-being. For many people, especially beginners or those returning to movement after a break, walking is an excellent starting point,” said Goyal.