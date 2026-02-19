Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought ‘walking was enough’

From a wellness perspective, walking should be viewed as a foundation, not the full structure

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 09:30 AM IST
Trisha KrishnanTrisha Krishnan trains in the gym (Photo: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram)
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan, 42, recently shared a glimpse of training in the gym with a kettlebell. “Me….who once thought walking was enough…Trying to power up for the weekend,” she shared in an Instagram post.

Taking a cue from her admission, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal why walking may not be enough for women in their 40s. “Walking is undoubtedly one of the healthiest and most accessible forms of physical activity. It supports cardiovascular health, improves circulation, aids digestion, and contributes to mental well-being. For many people, especially beginners or those returning to movement after a break, walking is an excellent starting point,” said Goyal.

However, as fitness goals evolve or the body ages, walking alone often falls short of meeting all the body’s needs. “While it helps maintain basic activity levels, walking does not adequately challenge muscle strength, bone density or metabolic rate. Over time, this can lead to gradual muscle loss, reduced joint stability and slower metabolism, even in people who are otherwise active,” said Goyal.

Trisha’s realisation underscores the importance of progressive fitness for women in their 40s. “Strength training, core work, and mobility exercises complement walking by building muscle, protecting joints, and supporting posture. Resistance exercises stimulate bone health and improve insulin sensitivity, while core strengthening enhances balance and reduces the risk of injury. Together, these elements create a more complete and resilient body,” said Goyal.

women strength training It’s important to weight train in the 40s (Photo: Freepik)

From a wellness perspective, walking should be viewed as a foundation, not the full structure. “It keeps the body moving, but strength and mobility work help the body stay strong, agile and functional over time. Especially for women in their 40s, incorporating resistance training becomes increasingly important to counter hormonal changes that affect muscle and bone health,” said Goyal.

Also Read | ‘I run 5 km every day. Can I build a decent muscular body without going to the gym?’

The most effective approach combines walking with strength, flexibility, and recovery, creating a balanced routine that supports long-term health rather than relying on a single form of movement.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

