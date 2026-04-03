Tamil actor Suhasini Maniratnam’s fitness routine features a surprising new addition: Bharatanatyam at age 63

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Suhasini Maniratnam, 64, recently shared her fitness routine. “I do Zumba. I do Salsa. I have just started Bharatanatyam at the age of 63. My teacher is saying…you are ready for Arangetram? I am saying, No, I am not dancing for the audience. I am dancing for myself,” she told author Sudha Menon on the SecondSunrise podcast.
The Tamil actor’s statement reinforces an important message: movement is essential at any age. Starting later in life may require more caution, but it’s never too late to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. “Activities like dance not only support physical health but also enhance mental well-being, coordination, and confidence. The goal should not be intensity but consistency and safety. With the right approach, even demanding art forms can be adapted and enjoyed well into later years,” said Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, while adding that age by itself is not a limitation.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What matters more is the individual’s fitness level, joint health, and medical history. Classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam require strength, balance, flexibility, and coordination, he said. “If someone starts gradually, under proper guidance, and with prior medical clearance, it can actually improve joint mobility and muscle strength. However, a sudden, intense start without conditioning may raise the risk of strain or injury,” said Dr Deshpande.
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Bharatanatyam includes deep knee bends, repetitive stamping, and intricate footwork. “These movements can put pressure on the knee joints and ankles, especially if there is pre-existing arthritis or ligament weakness. The lower back can also be affected if posture is not maintained correctly. That said, with proper technique and gradual progression, these risks can be significantly reduced,” said Dr Deshpande.
Warming up before practice and cooling down afterwards is crucial. Strengthening exercises, particularly for the quadriceps and core muscles, help support joints and lessen stress. “It’s also important to wear proper footwear during practice sessions where applicable and to train on shock-absorbing surfaces to reduce impact,” said Dr Deshpande.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.