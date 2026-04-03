Tamil actor Suhasini Maniratnam’s fitness routine features a surprising new addition: Bharatanatyam at age 63

Suhasini Maniratnam, 64, recently shared her fitness routine. “I do Zumba. I do Salsa. I have just started Bharatanatyam at the age of 63. My teacher is saying…you are ready for Arangetram? I am saying, No, I am not dancing for the audience. I am dancing for myself,” she told author Sudha Menon on the SecondSunrise podcast.

The Tamil actor’s statement reinforces an important message: movement is essential at any age. Starting later in life may require more caution, but it’s never too late to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. “Activities like dance not only support physical health but also enhance mental well-being, coordination, and confidence. The goal should not be intensity but consistency and safety. With the right approach, even demanding art forms can be adapted and enjoyed well into later years,” said Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, while adding that age by itself is not a limitation.