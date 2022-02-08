Watch: Tamil actor Silambarasan reveals weight loss transformation; sheds over 30 kg in two years

Weight loss journeys are always inspiring. Tamil actor TR Silambarasan — popularly called ‘Simbu’ — has left his fans in awe of his commendable weight loss transformation that he shared in a video titled #Atman. The YouTube video shows his fitness journey which included rigorous training that helped him lose over 30 kg within two years.

Silambarasan weighed 105 kg when he embarked on the journey. His routine comprised early morning walks, gym sessions, swimming, running, boxing, horse riding and more.

“Don’t put on weight in life thinking it is easy to lose it. But if you do, embrace it and go for training,” he said in Tamil in the video, in which he can also be seen indulging in various sports like cricket, football, basketball, tennis, and badminton.

The video, which has more than 25 lakh views, also shows him complete the 41-day Mandala period fasting which is compulsory for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala.

“Whether I lose or win, at least I will be remembered in history,” he said.

He revealed that he gave up non-vegetarian food, and resorted to more “liquid food” to be in close contact with nature.

He even went on to learn the martial artform of Kalaripayattu, and did yoga and meditation.

The actor. who recently received a doctorate by Vels University for his “distinguished excellence in the field of cinema”, finally managed to come down to 72.8 kgs, and now sports a toned, chiselled look.

