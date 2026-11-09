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Tamil actor Madonna Sebastian, 34, recently shared glimpses of her gym time, including dumbbell and resistance exercises. “I usually don’t share my gym time. But I was advised to put it out there. Maybe it’ll create some accountability too. Not that I’ll post frequently. But will sure share glimpses once in a while,” said Sebastian in a post on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that her routine highlights that strength training is not just about building visible muscle or achieving a particular body shape. “It also helps improve strength, physical function and long-term health. For women, resistance training can be a valuable component of a well-rounded exercise routine, irrespective of age or fitness level,” said Goyal.
Goyal noted that exercises using dumbbells and resistance machines challenge the muscles, helping improve muscular strength and endurance. “When performed consistently, resistance training can also support the maintenance of lean muscle mass, which becomes increasingly important with age. Building and preserving muscle is particularly relevant for women because muscle mass naturally tends to decline with ageing and inactivity. Regular strength training, combined with adequate nutrition, can help counter this decline and support everyday activities, including lifting, climbing stairs and maintaining balance,” said Goyal.
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Using gym equipment effectively requires more than simply lifting weights. “Correct posture, controlled movements, appropriate resistance and adequate rest between sets all influence the quality and safety of a workout.”
Beginners should start with weights they can control comfortably and gradually increase the resistance as their strength improves. “Training every muscle group in a balanced manner is generally more beneficial than repeatedly focusing on only one area of the body,” said Goyal.
It is also important to remember that the amount of weight lifted by a fitness enthusiast or celebrity is not a universal benchmark. “Exercise intensity should be individualised according to experience, goals and health status,” Goyal shared.
Exercise stimulates muscles, but nutrition supports their repair and adaptation. “Protein-rich foods such as paneer, yoghurt, eggs, soy, lentils, beans, fish and lean meat can contribute to meeting daily protein requirements. Carbohydrates provide energy for training, while healthy fats support normal physiological functions. Adequate hydration and sufficient sleep are equally important for recovery. Women do not need to follow restrictive diets to benefit from strength training. Instead, a balanced diet that meets their energy and nutritional needs can help support regular exercise and sustainable progress,” Goyal said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.