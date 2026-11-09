Tamil actor Madonna Sebastian, 34, recently shared glimpses of her gym time, including dumbbell and resistance exercises. “I usually don’t share my gym time. But I was advised to put it out there. Maybe it’ll create some accountability too. Not that I’ll post frequently. But will sure share glimpses once in a while,” said Sebastian in a post on Instagram.

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that her routine highlights that strength training is not just about building visible muscle or achieving a particular body shape. “It also helps improve strength, physical function and long-term health. For women, resistance training can be a valuable component of a well-rounded exercise routine, irrespective of age or fitness level,” said Goyal.