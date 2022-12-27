Watch: Adding a bit of yoga to the day helps keep Keerthy Suresh’s ‘tensions away’

By now, we all know that our favourite celebrities swear by healthy living, for which they diligently follow a diet and workout routine. But, they do so for not only their physical health but also for their mental and emotional health! And it is no different for Tamil actor Keerthy Suresh, who recently shared a time-lapse video of her yoga session.

“Adding a bit of yoga to the day to keep all the tensions away,” the Saamy 2 actor captioned her Instagram post, with the hashtags #Yoga and #YogaLove. Take a look.

The actor’s yoga routine included postures like gomukhasana, balasana, dhanurasana, and meditation among others.

Experts suggest that exercise, in itself, is a form of good stress for the body that makes it release endorphins or the ‘feel-good hormones’. These endorphins are, in turn, known to help relieve soreness from the body after a good workout, thus reducing physical and mental stress, all the while improving the mood.

According to Sanjay Hiralal Ostwal, certified yoga instructor (Ministry of AYUSH), yoga works on the body, mind and breath. “Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits to people of all ages. Yoga supports stress management, mindfulness, healthy eating, weight loss, and quality sleep. So you can do yoga, irrespective of your age. It’s just a matter of understanding the the type of yoga you can do, and then work to your best abilities. It might even help you age better, keeping you flexible, and building strength,” Ostwal told indianexpress.com.

Yoga trainer Ira Trivedi added that yoga tackles various kinds of stressors, including those on a physical and a mental level. “For example, sitting on chairs for a long duration of time, standing for too long, looking at the phone etc can create physical hindrances, which yoga helps to release. Due to these tensions, our energy channels or nadis get blocked, which yoga can help relieve on an emotional level. On a spiritual level, yoga helps us move inwards, helping us understand and be still in the mind. This helps to be in the ‘now’ and present,” said Trivedi.

Indulging in deep breathing, prayer, chanting, or meditation has numerous effects on the body, explained nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla. “This stimulates the vagus nerve, which helps to stimulate the para sympathetic system resulting in optimal digestion and prevention of bloating, gas and other gastric issues which are a common phenomenon nowadays owing to a sedentary lifestyle,” said Chawla.

