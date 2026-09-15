Jyotika shares a glimpse of her core strength workout following her viral single-dumbbell balance

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After her viral dumbbell balance moment, Jyotika shared a glimpse of her core-strength workouts, which appear no less than a masterclass in fitness, especially for someone in their late 40s. “Strength, core, and balance,” she shared in an Instagram reel, which shows a mix of workouts targeting her core strength.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“What she’s doing is not flashy, it’s deeply controlled and stability-focused. These exercises are designed to strengthen the deep core muscles, not just the visible abs. You’ll notice movements that challenge balance, where the body has to constantly stabilise itself. That’s where the real work happens,” described consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
The single dumbbell balance itself is a perfect example. “Holding weight on one side forces your core to resist rotation. This activates muscles that are responsible for posture, spine support, and injury prevention. It’s not about lifting heavy, it’s about controlling your body under imbalance,” said Goyal.
Her routine also includes anti-rotation and stability exercises, with the goal of staying steady rather than moving fast. “This kind of training improves coordination, balance, and muscle control, which becomes even more important with age or post-injury recovery,” mentioned Goyal.
From a fitness perspective, this is “far more functional than regular crunches or random ab workouts”. “It trains your body for real-life movements, not just aesthetics,” said Goyal.
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Strong core doesn’t mean six-pack abs. “It means control, balance, and stability. And that’s exactly what her workout reflects,” said Goyal.
Having said that, these exercises often look very motivating on social media, but they are not one-size-fits-all. “For someone like Jyotika, who likely has access to trainers, recovery protocols, and structured guidance, it can be manageable. But for the general population, blindly following such intense routines can do more harm than good,” said Goyal.
The body doesn’t transform only through intensity; it transforms through consistency, recovery, and nourishment. “Without proper rest days and balanced nutrition, even the most disciplined routine can backfire,” added Goyal.