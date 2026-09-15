Jyotika shares a glimpse of her core strength workout following her viral single-dumbbell balance

After her viral dumbbell balance moment, Jyotika shared a glimpse of her core-strength workouts, which appear no less than a masterclass in fitness, especially for someone in their late 40s. “Strength, core, and balance,” she shared in an Instagram reel, which shows a mix of workouts targeting her core strength.

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“What she’s doing is not flashy, it’s deeply controlled and stability-focused. These exercises are designed to strengthen the deep core muscles, not just the visible abs. You’ll notice movements that challenge balance, where the body has to constantly stabilise itself. That’s where the real work happens,” described consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.