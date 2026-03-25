Tamil actor Jyotika impresses with her core balance on a dumbbell: ‘Energy. Effort. Consistency’

Tamil actor Jyotika recently impressed her fans and followers by showcasing her core strength as she balanced on a single dumbbell during a hip thrust. “Core balance”, she shared an Instagram Story. Praising her consistency, her trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, wrote a note on his Instagram. “Your core shows your discipline. Energy. Effort. Consistency. Nothing comes easy. This is not an exercise but a reflection of your lifestyle. Daily routine. Daily discipline. Daily grind. We don’t get this by chance, but we have to build it,” he wrote.

He also issued a disclaimer that it should only be attempted “under expert guidance”.