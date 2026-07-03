Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram speaks about father Chiyaan’s fitness: ‘Lot of pressure’

Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram, 30, candidly admitted that his father and veteran actor Chiyaan Vikram, 60, doesn’t look his age at all, which puts him under a “lot of pressure”. “He doesn’t look his age at all, which is a lot of pressure for me. But jokes apart, I think he prioritises his health and his fitness, his sleep, his diet and all of it. But most importantly, it is discipline and hard work…” said Dhruv in a rapid-fire with Esquire India.

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