Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram speaks about father Chiyaan’s fitness: ‘Lot of pressure’

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Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram, 30, candidly admitted that his father and veteran actor Chiyaan Vikram, 60, doesn’t look his age at all, which puts him under a “lot of pressure”. “He doesn’t look his age at all, which is a lot of pressure for me. But jokes apart, I think he prioritises his health and his fitness, his sleep, his diet and all of it. But most importantly, it is discipline and hard work…” said Dhruv in a rapid-fire with Esquire India.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a leaf out of Chiyaan Vikram’s lifestyle, we asked an expert for advice on prioritising one’s health and fitness.
While dramatic body transformations attract attention, they are usually built on years of disciplined eating, training, and lifestyle habits, as reflected by consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, Goyal said that maintaining fitness over decades requires much more than occasional motivation. “It involves regular physical activity, structured eating patterns, adequate recovery, and the ability to stay committed even when results are not immediately visible,” said Goyal.
Diet discipline plays a crucial role in this process. “While workout routines often receive most of the attention, body composition is heavily influenced by nutrition quality, portion control, protein intake, and overall consistency. The ability to follow a structured meal plan over long periods often contributes more to long-term results than short bursts of restrictive dieting,” described Goyal.
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Another important aspect is routine and recovery. “Consistent sleep schedules, hydration, stress management, and planned workouts help create an environment where the body can recover and adapt. Many successful fitness journeys are less about extreme measures and more about repeating healthy habits every day,” said Goyal.
Discipline, consistency, and daily habits are what help you sustain it for decades.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.