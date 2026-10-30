Arun Vijay on rebuilding fitness after 1.5 years away from workouts: ‘Give me 2-3 months’

Tamil actor Arun Vijay once spoke candidly about his fitness routine, even with injuries holding him back. The Saaho actor, who is known for his meticulously sculpted physique, emphasised why looking after one’s health is essential, especially for youngsters. “Look after your health. We need to work out at least 45 minutes to 1 hour daily for your health. That gives you a unique level of confidence and a fresh start. And that’s how I have been working out. I couldn’t work out for 1.5 years owing to injuries. I am not at my fittest state, but give me 2-3 months. I had an ACL tear, and then I fractured my shoulder. I have just recovered. So, getting back into shape,” he said on stage at Galatta Nakshatra & Wonder Women Awards 2025.

For someone accustomed to regular training, being forced to reduce exercise can be psychologically difficult. Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com that restoring function should take priority over maintaining a particular physique. “Continuing to train an injured area aggressively can delay recovery or potentially worsen the problem,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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There is also an important distinction between being fit and being at your peak fitness. “Someone recovering from an injury may temporarily lose strength, endurance or training capacity, but that doesn’t mean they have lost their underlying fitness foundation. Once rehabilitation is complete, training can progressively rebuild those qualities,” said Goyal.

For the general population, his situation offers a useful lesson: an injury is not the time to compete with your previous self. Goyal admitted that training volume, intensity and exercise selection may need to change temporarily. “Low-impact cardiovascular work, mobility exercises or strength work that doesn’t aggravate the injury may be appropriate in some cases, but these decisions should be based on the specific injury and rehabilitation plan,” said Goyal.

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And importantly, “pushing through the pain” isn’t always a sign of dedication. Learning when to push and when to recover is part of becoming fitter, Goyal shared.

So, fitness isn’t about being at your peak every single day. “Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is step back, rehabilitate properly and give your body the time it needs to come back stronger,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.