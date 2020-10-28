‘From 40 to 4 push ups’: A look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s first workout post-COVID recovery

Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpses of her first workout session post recovery. (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For all those trying to get back to their routines after recovering from COVID-19, their stamina has been a matter of concern along with experiencing weakness in the limbs — a common after-effect of COVID-19. In fact, various studies, including a UK study titled Long COVID published in Journal of Medical Virology, have highlighted how the viral load may continue to have long-lasting symptoms such are fatigue and weakness. This is why “baby steps” to getting back up counts if actor Tamannaah Bhatia is to go by.

“It’s time to take baby steps and get back my stamina. This is an extremely important step after recovering from coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body,” she said in an Instagram post, alongside a video documenting glimpses of her Day 1 fitness routine.

Training with fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja, she can be seen doing warm-up exercises followed by mobility drills, squats, shoulder tap, knee push-ups, and bicycle crunches.

Tamannaah herself admitted that while she could do some of the initial exercises with comfortable ease, she was “struggling to do even four” push-ups now. “There was a time I could do 40, but today, struggling to do even four,” she mentioned in the video.

She was also seen taking sips of water in-between. “Since you get dehydrated much faster, keep drinking water. Keep taking a break between workouts,” she said.

Taking a leaf out of her workouts, here’s what a fitness expert tells us.

“Once you recover from COVID and decide to get back to your fitness regime, it becomes utmost important to respect your internal health,” said Rachit Dua, an online fitness coach and fitness writer.

“Remember, you may feel normal, however, the body is still working on the recovery phase. Therefore, keep your training intensity at 50 per cent of what you were doing before. Reduce the workout volume and duration for at least three weeks. The whole idea of working out for the next three weeks is to grip up the rhythm while preserving the muscle mass. Post-COVID period is not for training hard, rather it is time to train smart. So go slow and focus on your healthy diet. The muscle and strength gain will speed-up gradually by default,” he recommended.

