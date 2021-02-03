‘Get moving with me’: Tahira Kashyap shows how to workout at home

The pandemic taught everyone to take care of their diet, fitness, and most importantly, immunity levels. As a result, home workouts became quite popular during the lockdown as the gym shut down but the need to stay physically fit became more important than ever. But if you have feeling lazy and skipping your workout sessions, it is time you seek some inspiration and get back on the fitness track.

To get you started, we have none other than Tahira Kashyap.

Take a look.

”Not going to let multiple alibis come in the way to regain my fitness. From side effects of medicine to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to gym being closed due to coronavirus, I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Kashyap, who is a cancer survivor, shared how important working out is.

From squats to push-ups and other leg exercises, Tahira was seen doing a simple yet complete body workout.

A lower body workout can help you get started on a wintery morning as it improves blood circulation and, in turn, movement. Lower body workout is as crucial as the upper body workout to tone belly fat, increase stability and strength, apart from increasing a range of motions.

Inspiring, right?

