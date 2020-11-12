Tahira Kashyap goes for early morning walk for the first time, calls it ‘new determination’

Tahira Kashyap posted pictures of her first early morning walk. (Source: tahirakashyap/Instagram)

Tahira Kashyap, who published her latest book The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman this year, has set new resolutions for herself, even before the beginning of the new year.

For one, the author and motivational speaker has now taken to a quick jog or walk at a lake during early morning hours. Tahira posted a glimpse of her first early morning exercise on Instagram. Captioning it “new determinations”, she further wrote, “Towards a fitter self. Not waiting for new year! Early morning at the lake for a quick jog/walk for the first time (not an early riser, but now working towards it) Sun being the only filter.” Take a look at her post:

Early morning walk comes with a lot of health benefits. Studies have shown how starting your day with a walk or jog keeps you energised throughout the day. A 2019 article in the Journal of Environmental Psychology further talks of how walking outdoors improves vitality.

Walking in the morning is also known to boost mood, reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue. Apart from helping you burn calories, it helps boost immunity and reduce the risk of health problems like heart disease.

A 2017 study in Sleep Medicine also concluded that morning exercise can improve nocturnal sleep quality in individuals who have difficulty initiating sleep, especially during the later part of the night.

If you haven’t started with morning walks yet, how about trying it now?

