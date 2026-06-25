‘Runs a lot’: Tabinda Sanpal clarifies why she gives foot massages to Satish Sanpal daily

Tabinda Sanpal recently shared on Netflix’s Desi Bling that she gives her husband, Dubai-based Indian entrepreneur Satish Sanpal, foot massages every morning. Now, clarifying her statement amid social media ridicule, she expressed in a conversation with Humans of Bombay, “Satish runs a lot. His feet hurt. He is a very good runner. He can run for more than an hour. Every day, he runs for 60 minutes. So, every morning, I give him a foot massage as I think it improves the blood circulation. I just want him to wake up comfortably at 6 am. I used to give a foot massage to my mother before marriage. I think it’s a good ritual to follow.”

Satish, 41, added, “I want to make my body more fit. Even in my 50s, I want to be able to go to parties (laughs). Even if I am 50, I need to look 30.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from their candid confession, we asked how staying active in midlife can aid healthy ageing.

Stressing that regular running is one of the most effective forms of cardiovascular exercise, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said, “Running for an hour daily helps improve heart health, enhances circulation, supports lung function, and contributes to better metabolic health. It can also help maintain a healthy body weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.’

One of the biggest benefits of maintaining an exercise routine is preserving muscle mass and physical function. “As we age, there is a natural decline in muscle mass and aerobic capacity. Consistent aerobic activity, such as running, helps slow this decline while improving stamina, mobility, and overall quality of life,” mentioned Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

However, it is important to remember that longevity-focused fitness is not only about exercise volume. “Adequate recovery, strength training, hydration, balanced nutrition, and proper footwear are equally important to minimise injury risk and support long-term performance,” said Goyal.

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What stands out in Satish Sanpal’s approach is not just the daily running but the mindset behind it.

“Choosing to prioritise health and fitness reflects an understanding that exercise is not merely about appearance—it is an investment in future health, independence, and vitality. Fitness after 40 is not about competing with your younger self. It is about maintaining strength, endurance, and health so that you can continue doing what you love for years to come,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.