Don’t have time? Here’s why the Tabata workout is for you

Fitness enthusiasts out there know that there are varying levels of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and one of the most popular among them is the Tabata workout, which is known to burn fat through exercises that last four minutes. A 20-minute Tabata workout is all you need to get you kickstarted for the day ahead. Talking about how she keeps fit, actor Radhika Madan shared on Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India platform that she sticks to Tabata.

What is Tabata?

Tabata is said to have been developed by Japanese professor Dr Izumi Tabata in the late 1990s when he was researching on how to train the country’s Olympic speed skating team more efficiently. According to his findings, the aerobic as well as the anaerobic capacity saw improvement. It also increased strength, burnt fat and enhanced cardiovascular functioning.

Who is it for and what does it comprise?

Tabata is for everyone, from beginners to Olympic athletes. As a total body workout, it includes bodyweight exercises like lunges, squats, burpees, push-ups, high knees, butt-kicks, jumping jacks among others. The workout consists of eight rounds of 20 seconds of exercises followed by 10 seconds of rest for a total of four minutes.

How does Tabata help the body?

As per the findings that emerged from Dr Tabata’s analysis, the short rest intervals force the body to keep moving before it actually recovers from the previous set of workouts which helps the body gain optimum benefits in terms of aerobic and anaerobic activity. However, one needs to push themselves and go all out with the drill while doing it correctly. One can’t reap the strength and cardio benefits out of the workout by leisurely going through the drill.

Since one tends to work at their maximum capacity during HIIT, it burns more fat and revs up the metabolism. It is also said that Tabata has an afterburn effect on the body, which helps keep the calories burning hours after the actual workout.

