Thursday, November 18, 2021
‘Looking and feeling the change’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta shares fitness update

"Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey I am looking forward to," said Munmun Dutta

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 7:30:09 pm
munmun duttaMunmun Dutta started working out again. (Source: Munmun Dutta/Instagram)

The pandemic put a break on fitness routines, with many people not sure about how to get back on track. If you have also not been able to hit the gym of late, it is high time you get your groove back! Working out regularly coupled with a balanced diet and a positive attitude can help you stay hale and hearty.

If you still need convincing, seek some fitness inspiration from actor Munmun Dutta who recently resumed her fitness journey.

ALSO READ |Fitness goals: Are you working out or are you overworked?

Recounting the experience of working out again after four months, the actor, who essays the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said how she has seen “felt and seen changes in my body”.

“Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. The good part was that finally after not working out for almost four months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible, even in my busy schedule,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor also mentioned that she is motivated to take up the journey with even more vigour.

“Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it,” she mentioned.

Dutta has been working out with fitness trainer Gaurav.

ALSO READ |Watch: Shilpa Shetty attempts ‘little tougher’ yoga routine to stay stress-free amid pandemic

As per the trainer, those starting with their fitness journey must consider three important aspects.

*Get out of bed and work out.
*Add protein and dietary fats to every meal.
*Drink plenty of water.

What’s your excuse for not working out?

