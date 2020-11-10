Taapsee Pannu nails a variation of forearm plank; check it out

Taapsee Pannu is keeping herself fit by doing strength-building workout. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, is not just keeping a check on her diet but also complementing it with strength-building workout.

The actor took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her exercising. She posted a picture of her doing a variation of plank.

Taapsee Pannu doing forearm plank (Source: taapsee/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu doing forearm plank (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

In the picture, Taapsee is seen doing a combination of forearm and knee plank without the knees touching the floor.

A forearm plank works on several muscles in the body. It engages the ab muscles, obliques, quadriceps and pectoral muscles. It not only works the core but also stabilises the spine, according to openfit.com.

How to do forearm planks

You can follow these steps:

* Lie facedown on the floor. Keep the elbows directly under the shoulders and forearms in front of you, with your palms to the floor.

* Drop down to your elbows and rest on your forearms. Extend your legs behind you, and balance on the balls of your feet. Make a straight line from the heels to the shoulders. Hold the position for a few seconds.

If you are a beginner, do this under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

