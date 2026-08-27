Gandhari actor Taapsee Pannu reveals the sleep-and-fitness routine behind her energy

Taapsee Pannu revealed a few glimpses of her daily routine, which includes a “very high” sleep score, fitness activities, probiotics, and some indulgence too, in a series of carousels on Instagram. “Silence before the storm…” she captioned the post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

We asked an expert about the combined benefits of such lifestyle tweaks. “When Taapsee Pannu shared that she prioritises quality sleep alongside regular exercise, she highlighted a combination that forms the foundation of long-term health and fitness. While workouts often receive the most attention, sleep is equally critical for recovery, performance, and overall well-being,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.