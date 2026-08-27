Gandhari actor Taapsee Pannu reveals the sleep-and-fitness routine behind her energy

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Taapsee Pannu revealed a few glimpses of her daily routine, which includes a “very high” sleep score, fitness activities, probiotics, and some indulgence too, in a series of carousels on Instagram. “Silence before the storm…” she captioned the post on Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
We asked an expert about the combined benefits of such lifestyle tweaks. “When Taapsee Pannu shared that she prioritises quality sleep alongside regular exercise, she highlighted a combination that forms the foundation of long-term health and fitness. While workouts often receive the most attention, sleep is equally critical for recovery, performance, and overall well-being,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, sleep and exercise have a bidirectional relationship. “Regular physical activity has been shown to improve sleep quality by helping people fall asleep faster, increasing deep sleep, and supporting the body’s natural circadian rhythm. In turn, adequate sleep enhances muscle recovery, tissue repair, cognitive function, immune health, and hormonal balance, allowing individuals to perform better during subsequent workouts,” said Goyal.
Sleep also plays a significant role in metabolic health and weight management. “Chronic sleep deprivation can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, including ghrelin and leptin, leading to increased hunger, cravings for calorie-dense foods, and reduced satiety. Poor sleep may also impair insulin sensitivity, elevate cortisol levels, and make it more challenging to lose weight or maintain a healthy body composition despite regular exercise,” mentioned Goyal.
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For healthy adults, experts generally recommend 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night, along with a consistent sleep schedule, limited screen exposure before bedtime, and avoiding heavy meals, caffeine, or intense exercise close to bedtime if these interfere with sleep.
Taapsee’s routine reinforces an important message. “Fitness is not built in the gym alone. Exercise, balanced nutrition, stress management, hydration, and restorative sleep work together to support physical performance and long-term health,” said Goyal.
Taapsee Pannu has been trending on Google for past 24 hours.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.