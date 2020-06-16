Taapsee Pannu doing shoulder stand with sister is giving us family fitness goals

Taapsee Pannu has been working out with her sister. (Source: taapsee/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu has been working out with her sister. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu seems to be enjoying her lockdown workouts with family. She recently posted a picture of herself exercising with sister Shagun. “Home is where the heart is, the Thappad actor captioned the picture.

Working out with a partner has its own benefits. In the picture, Taaspee and her sister are seen doing shoulder stand or Salamba Sarvangasana, holding the position with their legs raised and their feet touching each others’. Earlier, we also saw Shobhita Dhulipala attempt the yoga pose.

Sarvangasana is an inverted yoga pose that stretches the shoulders and neck, and also tones the legs and buttocks, says yogajournal.com. It is further known to calm the mind, stimulate thyroid and prostate gland and abdominal organs and improve digestion. It is also known to reduce fatigue and improve sleep.

How to do Sarvangasana

* Start with a stack of folded blankets. Lie down with your upper back on the stack of blankets. The legs are neither outstretched nor are the knees bent. Keep your arms next to your body with palms down.

* Inhale and lift your legs up as you press your arms into the floor.

* Sweep your legs over your head and curl the hips up and off the floor. Bring your weight towards your upper back and shoulders.

* Bend your elbows and place your palms on your back for support.

* Now stretch your legs towards the ceiling. Keep your hands on your back, towards the upper back, to help lift your spine off the floor.

* Open your chest, draw your shoulder blades and thighs in. Hold the position for a few seconds.

* To return to the starting position, lower your legs towards the floor to about 45 degrees. Roll your spine slowly back to the floor.

