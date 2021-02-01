Watch: Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of a desert

While prepping and shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, Taapee Pannu kept posting glimpses of her strenuous workout routine on Instagram, giving us fitness goals.

The 33-year-old actor, who recently wrapped up her film shooting, left us awestruck, once again, by exercising not in a gym but out in the open, in a desert.

The Thappad actor was in Rann of Kutch when she decided to film herself doing push-ups in the middle of the salt desert. She posted the video on Instagram; take a look:

In the video, the fitness enthusiast is seen doing the exercise in a pair of jeans and tee, with her hands balanced on top of a jacket placed on the ground.

Push-ups help build upper body strength by working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders. The exercise also engages the abdominal muscles and helps strengthen the lower back and core.

Here’s how you can do push-ups.

Of late, we have also seen Taapsee ace a variety of leg workouts, resistance band workout, and other types of strength-training workouts. Here’s a glimpse:

Taapsee is truly an inspiration. What do you think?