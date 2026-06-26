Taapsee Pannu crushes 275 burpees, 200 sit ups and more in 60 minutes

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Taapsee Pannu recently impressed social media with her strenuous 60-minute fitness routine. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Assi actor, while heaving a sigh of relief, shared, “My feelings after 275 burpees, 200 sit ups, 150 pushups, and 150 air squats all in 60 minutes…be like…”
Intrigued and inspired by this training routine, we asked an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that when Taapsee Pannu completed an intense workout comprising 275 burpees, 200 sit-ups, and several other exercises in 60 minutes, it showcased the endurance, strength, and mental resilience required for high-volume functional training.
Burpees are often considered one of the most demanding full-body exercises because they combine a squat, a plank, a push-up, and a jump into a single movement. “Performing 275 burpees in one session challenges the cardiovascular system while simultaneously engaging the chest, shoulders, arms, core, glutes, and legs. Meanwhile, 200 sit-ups primarily strengthen the abdominal muscles and improve core endurance, although they should ideally be balanced with exercises that target the deeper core muscles and lower back to prevent muscular imbalances,” said Goyal.
This type of high-intensity functional circuit training can significantly improve aerobic fitness, muscular endurance, calorie expenditure, and metabolic conditioning. “It also enhances coordination, agility, and mental toughness by requiring the body to perform repeated movements with minimal rest,” said Goyal.
However, such workouts are not suitable for beginners. “High-volume burpees place considerable stress on the wrists, shoulders, knees, ankles, and lower back. Without proper technique and gradual progression, they may increase the risk of overuse injuries, particularly in individuals with joint problems or poor baseline fitness,” remarked Goyal.
Another important consideration is recovery and nutrition. “Completing an intense session like this requires adequate hydration, sufficient carbohydrate intake to replenish glycogen stores, and high-quality protein to support muscle repair. Sleep and recovery are equally essential, as muscles adapt and become stronger during recovery rather than during the workout itself.”
What Taapsee’s workout highlights is that fitness is not only about lifting heavier weights but also about developing endurance, resilience, and consistency. “While the numbers are impressive, the real takeaway is not to replicate the workout overnight but to progressively build fitness through structured training,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.