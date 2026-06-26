Taapsee Pannu crushes 275 burpees, 200 sit ups and more in 60 minutes

Taapsee Pannu recently impressed social media with her strenuous 60-minute fitness routine. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Assi actor, while heaving a sigh of relief, shared, “My feelings after 275 burpees, 200 sit ups, 150 pushups, and 150 air squats all in 60 minutes…be like…”

Intrigued and inspired by this training routine, we asked an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that when Taapsee Pannu completed an intense workout comprising 275 burpees, 200 sit-ups, and several other exercises in 60 minutes, it showcased the endurance, strength, and mental resilience required for high-volume functional training.