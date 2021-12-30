‘I eat 6 times a day; all my meals have carbs’: Taapsee Pannu reveals her diet mantra

Taapsee Pannu is one of the fittest actors in the film industry. As such, the Rashmi Rocket star has also shared snippets of her fitness journey, which has also included making certain tweaks to play the role of an athlete with conviction.

These nutritional tweaks and more are now a part of her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal‘s debut book — Yuktahaar: the belly and brain diet.

Talking about Ganeriwal’s diet plan, that helped her overcome a “bad metabolism”, she said, “The diet that helped me deal with my bad metabolism….The diet that helped me get the body of an athlete ‘all naturally’…But most importantly the diet that bust every other myth about ‘dieting‘.”

“I eat six times a day and all my meals have carbs! And this is strictly as per my diet plan by the one and only Munmun,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Notably, Taapsee was on a shredding diet for the film. In an interview with theheathsite.com, Ganeriwal said, “She (Taapsee) has to look lean, athletic and muscular for the role. Therefore, I have planned her meals accordingly and I am paying close attention to her diet.”

As per the diet plan, the Thappad actor began her day with sweet potatoes, eggs and jowar roti to meet her protein requirement, and healthy carb intake.

Her vegetarian lunch comprised rice, a bowl of curd and some vegetables. For dinner, she ate organic meat and fish, along with jowar or barley. “All her food was being freshly made. Oil is limited to cold-pressed sesame oil. She loves the traditional, cultured ghee, so that’s something I always give her in her meal plan,” Ganeriwal was quoted as saying.

Besides, her metabolism was kept intact with water intake throughout the day. And the one fruit she relied on post-workout was banana.

Taapsee is a fan of coffee so the nutritionist included two cups of green coffee in her diet. “She isn’t a tea person at all. Instead of anything packaged and junk, she has roasted peanuts along with her coffee,” she said.

