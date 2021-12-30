scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 30, 2021
MUST READ

‘I eat 6 times a day; all my meals have carbs’: Taapsee Pannu reveals her diet mantra

"...and this is strictly as per my diet plan by the one and only Munmun,” she mentioned in an Instagram post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 1:20:26 pm
Sustainable fashion, Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu Sustainable fashion stylist, indian express newsTaapsee Pannu's diet comprises carbs too! (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is one of the fittest actors in the film industry. As such, the Rashmi Rocket star has also shared snippets of her fitness journey, which has also included making certain tweaks to play the role of an athlete with conviction.

These nutritional tweaks and more are now a part of her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal‘s debut book — Yuktahaar: the belly and brain diet.

ALSO READ |Low carb diet for weight loss, diabetes: Know all about it

Talking about Ganeriwal’s diet plan, that helped her overcome a “bad metabolism”, she said, “The diet that helped me deal with my bad metabolism….The diet that helped me get the body of an athlete ‘all naturally’…But most importantly the diet that bust every other myth about ‘dieting‘.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I eat six times a day and all my meals have carbs! And this is strictly as per my diet plan by the one and only Munmun,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

ALSO READ |Taapsee Pannu reveals how she started eating dairy after avoiding it for a long time

Notably, Taapsee was on a shredding diet for the film. In an interview with theheathsite.com, Ganeriwal said, “She (Taapsee) has to look lean, athletic and muscular for the role. Therefore, I have planned her meals accordingly and I am paying close attention to her diet.”

As per the diet plan, the Thappad actor began her day with sweet potatoes, eggs and jowar roti to meet her protein requirement, and healthy carb intake.

Her vegetarian lunch comprised rice, a bowl of curd and some vegetables. For dinner, she ate organic meat and fish, along with jowar or barley. “All her food was being freshly made. Oil is limited to cold-pressed sesame oil. She loves the traditional, cultured ghee, so that’s something I always give her in her meal plan,” Ganeriwal was quoted as saying.

Besides, her metabolism was kept intact with water intake throughout the day. And the one fruit she relied on post-workout was banana.

Taapsee is a fan of coffee so the nutritionist included two cups of green coffee in her diet. “She isn’t a tea person at all. Instead of anything packaged and junk, she has roasted peanuts along with her coffee,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
Art exhibition reflects on the representation of ‘Devi’ in folk and tribal art of India

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement