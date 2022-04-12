scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Sussanne Khan is a pro at jump squats; take a look

This high-intensity workout is very good for the body -- check it out!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 9:10:25 am
This is not the first time that the interior designer has performed this exercise.

Many celebs promote fitness videos on their social media, but there is no one quite as pro as Sussanne Khan when it comes to a particular exercise routine: jump squats.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seen performing a high-intensity workout: jump-squatting on a box; take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The interior designer — dressed in a black tank top and a pair of gym pants — aced 50 jump squats, in which she jumped over and over on the cubical box as part of her morning routine.

This is not the first time that the mother-of-two has performed this exercise. After testing Covid-positive earlier this year, she was seen getting her strength back and doing box jumps in a previous video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

As mentioned earlier, this high-intensity workout is very good for the body. Box jumps entail jumping on a box’s surface (an elevated level) a few times. It is known to work on your leg muscles and strengthen your core, building your endurance and working on your cardio-vascular health, as well as to reduce belly fat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many celebrities do it, for it helps them stay fit and agile. It includes cricketer Virat Kohli who, in an old video, was seen performing squats on two boxes piled on top of each other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Keep in mind that if you are a beginner, you may want to begin slowly, so as to prevent your body from going into a state of shock as that can lead to painful cramps. It is better to do some stretching exercises first.

