Sussanne Khan sets massive fitness goals in new workout videos; watch

Sussanne Khan is not new to fitness — her social media has many dedicated posts in which she is seen doing different kinds of exercises to sweat it out. The mother-of-two has an enviable body and she makes sure that her fans know exactly what she does to achieve and sustain it, setting major fitness goals along the way.

In one of her latest Instagram videos, for instance, the interior designer — who tested Covid-positive earlier this month — was seen getting her strength back and doing box jumps.

On a Monday morning at 10 am, Sussanne — dressed in her gym-wear — was seen doing box jumps for 30 seconds at home. Her adorable pet dog kept her company. Check it out.

As the name suggests, box jump essentially entails jumping on a box’s surface (an elevated level) a few times. It is known to work on your leg muscles and strengthen your core, building your endurance and working on your cardio-vascular health, as well as to reduce belly fat.

Prior to this, the 42-year-old had shared another video in which she was doing some stretches and sit-ups wearing a vest that weighed 8 kg, ankle straps that weighed 4 kg each, along with her own body weight that is 54 kg. In total, she carried 70 kgs on her and worked out post-Covid recovery.

On January 11, she had posted that after staying safe from Covid for almost two years, she had contracted the virus.

“The stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one,” she captioned a mirror selfie.

