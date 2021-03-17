Workout at home: Sussanne Khan gives major fitness goals; watch video

Sussanne Khan believes in keeping fit and healthy, what about you? (Source: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan knows how to keep herself fit like a fiddle. Recently, the 42-year-old gave us some major inspiration to keep working out, no matter where you are. The mother of two shared a glimpse of her workout on Instagram with trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi.

Take a look.

Dressed in a halter-neck top teamed with a pair of yoga pants and shorts, Khan showed how to do a stretching exercise while keeping the body stable.

The stability stretching exercise has her going back and forth without bending, and her hands kept straight in front of her. The stretch is known to help the core muscles, thighs, and calves.

This is what she said while thanking Khushrushahi and his team: ” “What we do every day, each day, and repeat again creates us. Choose well.”

The no-equipment exercise can help you improve your body’s flexibility, and as Khan mentioned, “it’s always about extending your bandwidth”.

ALSO READ | I always try to eat what my body demands and my mind desires: Malaika Arora

Here’s why stretching is crucial for your body

*Regular stretching can help tightened muscles to open up, gradually helping you achieve optimum flexibility.

*It is essential to hold a stretch for at least 30 seconds. The tension during a stretch is good but you should not feel pain.

*It’s not a good idea to consider stretching as a warm-up exercise as stretching cold muscles may lead to strain. Before stretching, opt for warm-ups with light walking, jogging or biking at low-intensity for five to 10 minutes. Even better, stretch after your workout when your muscles are warm.

*However, if you are undergoing treatment or suffer from a muscular condition that inhibits stretching, seek medical advice first.

What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle