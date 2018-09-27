Sushmita Sen’s workout video using a TRX is the most inspiring thing you will watch today

As always Sushmita Sen left us impressed. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram) As always Sushmita Sen left us impressed. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen, without a doubt, is a diva. She can win one with her words and also give major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. And when she is not doing neither of these, she can still inspire you – to stay fit and hit the gym. The actor, who is known to share videos of her work out sessions, shared another one yet again and as always, she left us impressed.

In the video, the actor can be seen doing a series of core exercises, and one of them looked somewhat similar to reverse mountain climbers using a TRX, but tougher. In case you are curious, you can watch it here.

There are several benefits of doing mountain climbers.

* Doing the exercise increases your efficiency. The exercise affects muscle groups and joints and also helps in keeping your core muscles, abs and hips stable.

* Doing mountain climbers also help your cardiovascular health. It helps in increasing your heart rate that in turn is beneficial for your lungs and heart.

* The exercise being repetitive, it helps a great deal in enhancing your mobility and agility.

In the past, the actor shared several fitness videos. In one of them, she could be seen doing ring rows, ring dips, among other exercises. She also took the opportunity to spread a message of fitness and asked everybody to join in by trying out these exercises.

“Let it get as difficult as it wants, I will find the will to match it!” she wrote while sharing the video.

