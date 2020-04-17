Sushmita Sen’s workout video shows how flexible she is; watch

Sushmita Sen doing push-ups (Source: sushmitasen47/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Sushmita Sen doing push-ups (Source: sushmitasen47/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Sushmita Sen’s passion for fitness is not unknown; her fitness videos on Instagram are proof. The former Miss Universe, who is now working out at home like most celebrities amid the lockdown, recently posted a video of her doing wave push-ups. Take a look:

Wave push-ups

As shown by the Main Hoon Na actor, this workout involves doing push-ups with the body doing a wave-like movement. It is known to work on the shoulders and the core, more than a traditional push-up. To do this, get into the starting push-up position. Bend down so that both your hands are placed shoulder-width apart on the ground and your hips face upwards, while keeping your arms, legs and back straight. Now lift your heels gradually and bend in the push-up position with your elbows pointing outwards. To return to the starting position, lift your chest off the ground and your hips upwards while keeping your arms and legs straight.

Sushmita has been attempting a variety of workouts to keep herself healthy and energised while being at home. She recently showed us how to do couple workouts by performing exercises with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. “We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!” she wrote on Instagram.

A while ago, we also saw Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra ace another variation of the push-up. In an Instagram video, the couple showed us how to do Hindu push-ups. Would you like to try these push-up styles?

