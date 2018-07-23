Sushmita Sen’s new workout video will motivate you to hit the gym right away

Sushmita Sen’s workour regime inspires many. (Source: Sushmitasen47/Instagram) Sushmita Sen’s workour regime inspires many. (Source: Sushmitasen47/Instagram)

Over time, Sushmita Sen has emerged as the one person you go back to whenever you need some inspiration to hit the gym or work out. Almost regularly she posts videos of herself working out and inspires many. The diva did the same recently when she posted a video of herself doing ring rows, ring dips among other exercises and urged everybody to do the same. “Let it get as difficult as it wants, I will find the will to match it!” she wrote and you know she meant it.

“Reeeaally want something, then #commit to it”????cut out all the noise both inside your head & outside your being… #focus all your energies to honour your #commitment & then you #prevail ????No it’s not easy, but then I for one wouldn’t #want it if it were ????let it get as difficult as it wants, I will find the #will to match it!!!?? This for me is #loveoflife where love is an action!!!” she wrote while sharing the video.

ALSO READ | After inspiring all with knuckle push-up, Sushmita Sen spreads body positivity

Recently the actor on her Instagram account had shared a video of herself doing exercises like hanging right, left oblique side crunches, among others. She had also shared the music track she plays while working out. Sen shared how Shiv trance is her absolute favourite. She wrote that it puts one on a trance and awakens their spirit.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen shares her ‘absolute favourite’ workout jam

Are you motivated to hit the gym? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd