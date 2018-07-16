Sushmita Sen shares her ‘absolute favourite’ workout jam

Sushmita Sen’s workout videos are inspiring. (Source: Sushmitasen47/Instagram) Sushmita Sen’s workout videos are inspiring. (Source: Sushmitasen47/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen, over time, has emerged as an inspirational person when it comes to fitness. The actor often shares videos on Instagram where she can be seen taking workout challenges or showing us how to pull off gymnastic ring push-ups rather gracefully. Recently the actor shared another video of herself doing a variety of exercises like hanging right and left oblique side crunches, among others. Apart from this, the actor in the video also talked about the music track she plays while training. Known as Shiv trance, Sen shared how it is her absolute favourite and puts one on a trance only to awaken their spirit. She also wrote the music track helps her whenever she feels the need to feel her inner strenth.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Here is the #track again just for #you. It’s called #shivatrance & is only available on #youtube (at least that’s where I found it)?? it does put you in a #trance & awakens the #spirit ??????An absolute #favourite whenever I need to #feel my #innerstrength after all #Shiva & #chants are a heady mix. So glad you all connect with this as much as I do!!! Happy #listening & #training. I love you guys!!! Mmmuuuaaah.#sundaymotivation”

Goes without saying that Sen pulled off the strenuous exercises with elan and left her fans impressed and motivated.

