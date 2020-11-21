Sushmita Sen acing this inverted hang at 45 is goals; watch video

Sushmita Sen just pulled off a difficult workout using gymnastic rings. (Source: sushmitasen47/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is extremely fit even at 45, and she proved it once again.

The actor posted a workout video on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday. In this, the fitness enthusiast is seen hanging upside down with the help of gymnastic rings. Watch the video:

This type of workout is possible for physically strong and active adults who have normal blood pressure and are cleared by a doctor for such training, according movestrongkbs.com.

This exercise improves shoulder mobility, reduces muscle tension, aligns the spine, relieves back pain while positively impacting the cardiovascular, lymphatic, nervous and endocrine systems. It is also known to calm the mind.

Again, working out with gymnastic rings adds variety to your regular exercise routine. They are versatile and can be used for a range of exercises; they can help you customise the training according to your body’s needs. Not to mention how this portable equipment can be carried anywhere for a quick workout.

This is not the first time that Sushmita exercised with gymnastic rings. She posted a similar workout video on her 44th birthday as well, apart from other videos in which she was seen doing a variety of workouts using gymnastic rings.

The workout, however, is a no-no for beginners.

