A look at Sushmita Sen’s inspiring fitness journey

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen has always been impressive, be it with her commanding presence onscreen or her evergreen beauty.

The Aarya star wears many hats, and fitness enthusiast is definitely one of them. She often takes to Instagram to share exciting videos of her trying new things like aerial yoga and martial arts, and she is often accompanied by her beau Rohman Shawl and/or her daughters Renee and Alisah.

So today we decided to look back at some of her best fitness moments that she shared with her 5.9m followers for some inspiration!

Besides physical exercise, the actor is also invested in inner healing and practicing gratitude through meditation. Sharing a picture she wrote, “Taking a moment to thank, all that we often take for granted is my definition of #meditation“.

Her moves have wowed us multiple times on screen, and that’s thanks to the work she puts into her dance practice off screen.

Sushmita is always trying new forms to keep looking and feeling fit, and this routine with gymnastic rings is one them.

Exactly a year ago on her last birthday, Sen posted this video, and captioned it “I AM a proud 45!!!”

Her dedication to her fitness is a source of inspiration, and so are its results that she had shared a picture of.

Her partner-in-crime Rohman Shawl often accompanies her during her workouts.

Sushmita even tries martial arts, and her nunchaku skills are telling of her eagerness to learn new forms of fitness.

And she makes sure to take her two daughters along on this journey.

