Sushmita Sen ditches conventional training for dance workout session: ‘Cardio done’

Not many people are fans of typical workout sessions that involve different kinds of stretches, weight training exercises, running, brisk-walking etc. And even if they have decided to keep themselves active and want to do some physical activity every day, lethargy creeps in from time to time.

doesn’t get easier, you just get stronger’” id = “7694719” liveblog = “no” ]

As such, what is the best way to ensure overall health while also having fun on a daily basis? Sushmita Sen has an interesting solution. The actor took to Instagram to share how she breaks away from the mundane. She posted a dance video, wherein she was seen shaking a leg with her two daughters.

Sen wrote in the caption, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!! ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

“Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done )” she continued, tagging her daughters Renee and Alisah, who were also seen in the video expertly matching steps with their mother.

“Thank you for always keeping me on my toes,” Sen wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Dancing is an excellent workout option, which can become a fun fitness routine if you are already a dance enthusiast. Just like the actor did, you can play a song of your choice and dance to its beats without necessarily needing any prior practice or props.

Besides working on your physical health, dancing is also understood to reduce stress, helping one release emotions. It can boost your mental health and memory. While for many people, it can be difficult to remember an entire choreographed routine, the idea is to practise continuously, doing some stretches before starting and finding a groove.

Are you interested in this workout session?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!