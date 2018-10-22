Sushmita Sen gives anti-gravity fitness lessons to her daughters

Have you ever tried anti-gravity exercises? (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Over the past couple of months, Sushmita Sen has been giving us major fitness goals with her motivational workout videos on Instagram. The former Miss Universe has always been known to maintain a healthy lifestyle but these days, she has been seen pushing her limits.

From boxing to pull-ups, she can inspire you to stay fit and healthy, so it’s not a surprise if some of it has rubbed off on her girls as well. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen teaching them anti-gravity exercises. “A student for life & a teacher sometimes. Renee begins her #journey with the #rings while Alisah romances the feeling of #antigravity its not about the #strength its about the #will “ #sharing #willpower #gymnasticrings #motherdaughter #discipline #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”, reads her caption.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen’s new workout video will motivate you to hit the gym right away

Watch the video here.

Anti-gravity exercise works on your core strength. It also increases the flexibility of the spine and shoulders.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen’s workout video using a TRX is the most inspiring thing you will watch today

In the past, the actor shared a video where she could be seen doing ring rows, and ring dips.

“Let it get as difficult as it wants, I will find the will to match it!” she wrote while sharing the video.

Are you motivated to hit the gym? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd