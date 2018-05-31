Like mother like daughter: Sushmita Sen and Alisah give us some #familyfitness goals in this video

Sushmita Sen working out with her daughter Alisah is the most inspiring thing you will see today. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Sushmita Sen working out with her daughter Alisah is the most inspiring thing you will see today. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

When it comes to setting fitness goals, Sushmita Sen is indeed a hard taskmaster. From the challenging knuckle push-ups to the strenuous gymnastic ring workouts, the 42-year-old beauty is a constant inspiration to fitness enthusiasts.

Often seen working out with her daughters Renee (18) and Alisah (8), the actor makes sure she includes some ‘family-time’ in her exercise regime as well, because why not! This time, the former Miss Universe shared a video of herself and Alisah working out while holidaying, on her Instagram page. The actor was seen doing a wheel pose, while her daughter attempted the same, with finesse. This, besides the other poses they practised.

Watch the video here.

A wheel pose is a yoga asana that is practised at an advanced level for back bending. A very effective asana, it can be daunting to perform but once mastered gives various fitness benefits. Here are a few of them for your perusal.

* The intercostal muscles located between ribs helps to open up the rib cage during inhalation and shrink back while exhaling. Doing the wheel pose gives these muscles a good stretch and keeps them strong.

* Shoulder pain is a frequent complaint of those who carry heavy weights. Having weaker shoulder muscles is often the cause of this. This also hampers one from doing all the yoga poses well as strong muscles are needed for some asanas. Doing the Wheel helps strengthen these muscle groups.

* Sitting for long hours at the desk may lead to a sort of hip-numbness. However, the wheel gives a good stretch to the hip flexors and while doing the exercise the hips should be pressed toward the sky.

