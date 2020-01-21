Watch Sushant Singh Rajput prepare for his dream triathlon

Sushant Singh Rajput, who turns a year older today, is prepping for the Ironman. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Sushant Singh Rajput, who turns a year older today, is prepping for the Ironman. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

As an actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is known to take up a variety of roles. The same passion seems to apply for his fitness routines as he aims for the next big challenge. As the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor turns a year older today, we take a look at what his next big dream is all about.

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old recently shared, “Dream 2/50 ——— Participate in IRONMAN triathlon. ps. Recent workout routines soon.”

The actor recently shared the post alongside video snippets of his training. In the compilation video, the Raabta actor can be seen performing various strength and body weight exercises. He didn’t reveal details about which one he will be participating in as there are many planned this year, including in Barcelona, Washington and Connecticut. If you are wondering what’s special about the triathlon, here is what you need to know.

How is an Ironman triathlon done?

As an extreme challenge, the Ironman Triathlon comprises a 2.4-mile (3.9-kilometre) swim, a 112-mile (180-kilometre) bike ride and a 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometre) run. It’s said that just finishing it could mean a level up in itself. As an endurance sport, Ironman not only tests capabilities on all these fronts but also tests aptitudes as it’s all about survival of the fittest.

It is believed that the idea for the Ironman began as a challenge among a group of Navy SEALs when they debated which sport was more physically demanding. The first known triathlon was organised on February 18, 1978.

In general, endurance training is known to be immensely helpful for the body as it’s not only about physical fitness but mental fortitude.

Here are some essential tips, as suggested by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

High-quality protein

Protein should be consumed to derive at least 15-20 per cent of the daily calorie intake as it helps in re-building muscles and maintenance of lean muscle mass that can provide effective endurance to complete the marathon training. Good sources of high quality protein include chicken, fish, soy products like soybeans, soy milk, tofu, and nuggets, dairy products like milk, curd, and cottage cheese and legumes.

Healthy fats

Fats are essential macronutrients which provide a concentrated form of energy to enhance performance. Count on healthy fats like fish, whole eggs, flaxseeds, almonds, walnuts and avocado, to name a few.

Hydration

It’s important to maintain hydration levels which not only involves water intake but other fluids in the form of buttermilk, vegetable juices and sports drinks.

