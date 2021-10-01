‘Suryanamaskar every single day’: Ankita Konwar

Fitness isn’t about doing the same exercises everyday. It is instead about understanding your body’s needs and improving each day, and in the process, keeping monotony away. Reiterating that is none other than fitness buff Ankita Konwar who was seen acing suryanamaskars recently.

“There’s so much the morning sun can cure that medicines just can’t! Suryanamaskar every single day,” said Konwar on Instagram.

Here’s what happens to your body when you practice sun salutations every day.

Practicing the yogic sequence of 12 asanas, also called ‘The Ultimate Asana’, strengthens the back as well as the muscles. As the metabolism improves, so does the blood circulation, which in turn, makes the skin glow.

It is considered that performing suryanamaskars with proper posture is a great body and mind workout. The exercise helps stretch and contract different muscle groups without causing any strain (if done under guidance and with proper posture); increases flexibility and stamina; cleanses the respiratory system through deep breathing, and helps attain flatter abs, stronger spine and firmer muscles. It also helps one feel calm and relaxed.

As a demanding cardiocascular workout, it links the breath with motion in a continuous flow, which is called ‘Vinyasa’ in Sanskrit.

But one must always remember to warm up the body with gentle stretching and relaxing moves to effectively attain the goal without straining the muscles.

Previously, Konwar’s husband and actor Milind Soman had shared how he manages to do 30 suryanamaskars each day in seven minutes.

While there is no hard and fast number to achieve, one can do 5-12 at one go, and finally aim to do 108 with regular practice.

