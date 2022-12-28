This breathing technique can warm your body and keep seasonal flu at bay

During winter, many people fall sick with seasonal colds and flu, which can take a toll on the body. As such, Aditi Zawar, a yoga instructor, who often shares videos on wellness, took to Instagram to share a yoga asana that she said can help prevent us from falling sick owing to the weather changes. “It is getting extremely cold out there. If you are someone who is prone to infections like cold, cough, or other flu-related to the colder seasons, here is one prayanam that can help you warm your body,” she said in the video.

Stressing “breath is medicine”, she demonstrated ‘suryabhedi pranayama‘, a breathing technique that requires the practitioner to inhale from the right nostril while holding the other one with a finger and then exhaling through the left nostril. This, she suggested, can be done 8 to 10 times a day.

Also Read | | Three foods for relief when you are down with cold and flu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Zawar | A to Z Wellness (@az.yoga.and.more)

Explaining its benefits she said, “The suryabhedi pranayama activates the sun element in our body and keeps it warm. . It helps improve your ability to fight flus and infections like cold, sinusitis, bronchitis, Covid, and other respiratory problems. It also purifies the blood and helps relieve symptoms of indigestion.”



Also Read | | International Day of Yoga: Why yoga should be a part of your fitness regime

Agreeing, yoga trainer Ira Trivedi said that as the pranayama — which focuses only on the right nostril (also known as surya nadi or Pingala) — activates the Surya nadi, which helps kickstart one’s metabolism. “Since the practice aggravates the pitta dosha, it stimulates the digestive fire and aids proper digestion. It further eliminates digestive worms and addresses diseases afflicting the digestion tract, like gas and bloating.”

Trivedi told indianexpress.com that the breathing practise — which draws its name from two words: “surya” or the sun, and “bhedana” that means to enter or pierce through something — additionally helps improve one’s sinus condition because it cleans the frontal sinuses, and helps to improve oxygen flow in the body.

However, “it is not advisable for people who have high blood pressure and heart diseases,” said Aditi.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!