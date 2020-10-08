Celeb fitness: Do this morning yoga stretch, like Rakul Preet Singh

Relieve tension in the lumbar region with this effective yoga asana. (Source: Anshuka Parwani/Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Yoga is said to be extremely beneficial for one’s body and mind. That is because most yoga asanas have the ability to stimulate specific parts of the body and also help stretch and make it more flexible while releasing tension that tends to get accumulated in the absence of any physical activities.

One such pose was recently demonstrated by actor Rakul Preet Singh, and shared by yoga fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Take a look at this variation of the Cat Tail Pose called the Cat Pulling Tail Pose.

Believed to balance the energies in the body and make it function efficiently, the Cat Pulling Tail Pose stretches the hamstrings, hips and the quads.

In this variation, Rakul can be seen holding one of her legs, with the knee bent, with her hand with the other leg stretched at the hip level. This is why it is called the ‘cat pulling its tail pose’.

How to do it?

*Lie down on one side, say the left side. Bring the right leg out in front.

*Take the left shoulder forward and bring both shoulders towards the floor in order to twist the spine.

*With the right hand, reach for the left foot behind.

*If you are an advanced practitioner, you can go for an even deeper stretch by trying hold the right foot in front with your left hand.

*Practice on the other side and hold for two-five minutes on each side.

Benefits of the pose

While sharing the picture, Anshuka said, “Cat Tail Pose – this is one of my favourite Yin Yoga poses. It’s great for releasing tension around the lumbar region, gluts, quadriceps, obliques and flexors and enhances the body’s ability to surrender.”

We completely agree.

The variation also helps relieve tension and works as a counterpose after a backbend or forward bend.

