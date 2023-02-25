‘Even when I am travelling, I make sure that I get some exercise’: Sunny Leone shares her fitness mantra

Sunny Leone is not only known for her head-turning fashion sense but also for her impeccable dedication to fitness. Through a now-deleted LinkedIn post, the actor shared her fitness mantra with her followers, explaining why fitness is important and is something everyone should take time out for in their day.

The actor wrote, “Maintaining a disciplined workout and diet routine is very important to me. On any given day, when I am not shooting, you will find me spending 45 to 90 minutes at the gym. Even when I am travelling, I make sure that I get some exercise.” She shared that uses some apps to guide her through the fitness routine as well.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone is giving us massive beach vacay goals

Amrinder Singh, a fitness expert and founder of Team Amrinder told indianexpress.com, “People who have travelling jobs can take care of their general wellness if they are walking around even for 15 to 20 minutes. People in corporates and MNCs might find it difficult to even get 1000 steps, but exercise should be a priority. At least 1% of the day a person should be given to exercise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

“Working out is not enough”

Leone also believes that working out is not enough. With intense workout sessions, she is very careful about what she eats as well. “I usually have some breakfast before I hit the gym in the morning. It gives me so much more energy to workout and lift weights,” she added. She revealed her ultimate diet— fruits and vegetables in salad form.

ALSO READ | Prefer simple pieces to big brands when it comes to personal fashion: Sunny Leone

The star mentioned that taking care of our health will make us feel good about ourselves. “When you feel good about yourself, you walk and talk differently, it shows in your body language and you will have a lot of energy throughout the day,” she further wrote.

Agreeing, Singh said, “Workouts can relax your brain and make you more productive. If your brain is relaxed, you will be able to finish your work properly. Exercise also helps the stress levels decrease. The body needs exercise to feel physically tired, which in turn helps one get good sleep.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!