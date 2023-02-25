scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
‘Even when I am travelling, I make sure that I get some exercise’: Sunny Leone shares her fitness mantra

"I usually have some breakfast before I hit the gym in the morning," the actor revealed

Sunny LeoneSunny Leone wrote in the post, "On any given day, when I am not shooting, you will find me spending 45 to 90 minutes at the gym." (Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone is not only known for her head-turning fashion sense but also for her impeccable dedication to fitness. Through a now-deleted LinkedIn post, the actor shared her fitness mantra with her followers, explaining why fitness is important and is something everyone should take time out for in their day.

The actor wrote, “Maintaining a disciplined workout and diet routine is very important to me. On any given day, when I am not shooting, you will find me spending 45 to 90 minutes at the gym. Even when I am travelling, I make sure that I get some exercise.” She shared that uses some apps to guide her through the fitness routine as well.

Amrinder Singh, a fitness expert and founder of Team Amrinder told indianexpress.com, “People who have travelling jobs can take care of their general wellness if they are walking around even for 15 to 20 minutes. People in corporates and MNCs might find it difficult to even get 1000 steps, but exercise should be a priority. At least 1% of the day a person should be given to exercise.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) 

“Working out is not enough”

Leone also believes that working out is not enough. With intense workout sessions, she is very careful about what she eats as well. “I usually have some breakfast before I hit the gym in the morning. It gives me so much more energy to workout and lift weights,” she added. She revealed her ultimate diet— fruits and vegetables in salad form.

The star mentioned that taking care of our health will make us feel good about ourselves. “When you feel good about yourself, you walk and talk differently, it shows in your body language and you will have a lot of energy throughout the day,” she further wrote.

Agreeing, Singh said, “Workouts can relax your brain and make you more productive. If your brain is relaxed, you will be able to finish your work properly. Exercise also helps the stress levels decrease. The body needs exercise to feel physically tired, which in turn helps one get good sleep.”

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 14:20 IST
