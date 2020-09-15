Sunny Leone exercises with heavy ankle weights; watch video

Sunny Leone just showed us how to use ankle weights for workout. (Source: sunnyleone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone is making an effort to keep herself fit and boost her immunity levels amid the pandemic; her latest workout video is proof.

The Jism 2 actor recently posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen practising kicking and forward lunges. But when you look closely, you see weights attached to her ankles. Check it out:

While the workout may seem easy, Sunny clarified, “The ankle weights are about 10 pounds (4.5 kg). So this is not easy.”

Besides, both these workouts — high kicks and forward lunges — benefit the body in various ways.

High kick benefits

This is a good warm-up exercise for the legs and the glutes. The exercise works on building lower body and core strength and improves flexibility of the hamstrings. It also helps in burning calories, according to spotebi.com.

To do this exercise, stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and your arms by your side. Lift one leg as high as you can and bring it down to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.

Benefits of lunges

Lunges work on the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings. They also improve core strength and hip flexibility while shaping and toning the legs, according to livestrong.com.

To do this exercise, stand with one foot forward and the other foot at the back, about 2-3 ft apart. Keep your hand on your waist and bend the knees to lower the body towards the floor. The front knee should be behind the toes. Now push through the front heel and return to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.

Are you also doing these exercises?

